iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA) Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOA. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1681 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

