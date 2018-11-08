iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 346.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000. TNB Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 147,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 233,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $81.55 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

