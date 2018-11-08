iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (ALT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ALT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,445. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Company Profile

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

