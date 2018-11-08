iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Stake Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,231,000 after purchasing an additional 603,549 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 49,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

