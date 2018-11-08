iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 9.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $60,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 194,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 332,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $112.52 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/ishares-edge-msci-usa-momentum-factor-etf-mtum-is-park-avenue-securities-llcs-3rd-largest-position.html.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.