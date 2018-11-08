iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $165,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/ishares-edge-msci-usa-quality-factor-etf-qual-shares-bought-by-berman-capital-advisors-llc.html.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.