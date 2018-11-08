iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 104,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 571,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 290,830 shares in the last quarter.

XT opened at $36.73 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

