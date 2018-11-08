iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Position Boosted by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 187,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period.

IDV stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

