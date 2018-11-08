iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) Holdings Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,207.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $110.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

