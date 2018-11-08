iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI) Stake Lowered by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 629,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 623,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $102.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $108.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/ishares-msci-kld-400-social-etf-dsi-stake-lowered-by-provise-management-group-llc.html.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.