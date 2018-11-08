iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $147.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.08 and a one year high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

