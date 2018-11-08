iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 273.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $99.15 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

