istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Buys $73,995.12 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $73,995.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,477,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,822,065.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 5,854 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,079.30.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 5,929 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $104,943.30.

On Monday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,137 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,397.09.

On Friday, October 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 8,200 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $145,140.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 3,924 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,315.60.

On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,960.00.

Shares of istar stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. istar Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $122.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million. istar had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. istar’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in istar by 111.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 90,336 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in istar by 101.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 152,220 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in istar during the third quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in istar by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in istar by 1,164.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 158,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

