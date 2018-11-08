ITM Power plc (LON:ITM) shares rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.90 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.86 ($0.39). Approximately 548,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 307,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

ITM Power (LON:ITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported GBX (2.10) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (2) (($0.03)) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ITM Power (ITM) Stock Price Up 8.6%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/itm-power-itm-stock-price-up-8-6.html.

ITM Power Company Profile (LON:ITM)

ITM Power plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage and clean fuel production in the United Kingdom. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications; and HFuel, a self-contained module for refueling hydrogen-powered road vehicles and forklift trucks. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.