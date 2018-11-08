ITV (ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 160 ($2.09). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 187.29 ($2.45).

ITV stock opened at GBX 149.15 ($1.95) on Thursday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 221.76 ($2.90).

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,281.39 ($5,594.39).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

