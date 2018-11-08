J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.10

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:SBRY traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 323.50 ($4.23). 4,353,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).
SBRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.82) target price (up previously from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.79 ($3.96).
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail Food; Retail General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.
