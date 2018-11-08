J2 Global (JCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.19 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,830 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $88,262.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,509 shares of company stock valued at $996,327. 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $194,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

