James A. Mccaslin Purchases 4,500 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Stock

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,557 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AXL opened at $12.92 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,129,000 after buying an additional 1,327,564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,172,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

