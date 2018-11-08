Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 55,890 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 55,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

