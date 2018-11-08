JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (JHG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.51 on November 30th

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Shares of ASX:JHG opened at A$33.62 ($23.84) on Thursday.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

