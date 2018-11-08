Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2018 guidance to $12.75-13.25 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $12.75-13.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $5.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.37. The stock had a trading volume of 890,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,152. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $130.15 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $213,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,220,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $2,931,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,350.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

