Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 412.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.08, for a total transaction of $110,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $213,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,220,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,173. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $208.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $200.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $140.41 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $130.15 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

