JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Given $37.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. JBG SMITH Properties’ rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 182 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider James Lee Iker sold 23,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $937,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.92. 24,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,897. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of -0.02. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

