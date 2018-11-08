Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) a €40.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

HLAG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.04 ($40.75).

ETR HLAG traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting €32.12 ($37.35). The stock had a trading volume of 29,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52-week low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 52-week high of €40.20 ($46.74).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

