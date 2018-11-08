Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (ASBFY)

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASBFY. ValuEngine cut shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

