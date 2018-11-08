Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GCP Applied Technologies Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $296.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $720,792.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,908,163 shares of company stock worth $48,424,248 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

