Jeffrey Culver Buys 1,000 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) President Jeffrey Culver purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $15,380.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SONA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,383. The stock has a market cap of $376.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Outfitter Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Jeffrey Culver Buys 1,000 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/jeffrey-culver-buys-1000-shares-of-southern-national-banc-of-virginia-inc-sona-stock.html.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.