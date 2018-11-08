Jeld-Wen (JELD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.07.

JELD traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 113,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,583. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $130,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 140.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $15,085,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 78.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 140,976 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

