Jewels Market Capitalization Hits $33,404.00 (JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Jewels has traded flat against the US dollar. Jewels has a total market capitalization of $33,404.00 and $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewels coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jewels alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jewels Profile

JWL is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com.

Buying and Selling Jewels

Jewels can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.