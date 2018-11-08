John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 307,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,668,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 90,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $245.53 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.51 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

