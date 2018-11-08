John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

NYSE:HPF opened at $20.80 on Thursday. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Get John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/john-hancock-pref-income-fund-ii-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-14-hpf.html.

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.