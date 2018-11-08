John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

NYSE:HPS opened at $18.27 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

