Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $144.75 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $382.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.54.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

