JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) a €37.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.90 ($44.07) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.38 ($45.79).

AMS PHIA traded up €0.97 ($1.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €32.72 ($38.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,000. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

