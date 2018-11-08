JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (ALPMY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $14.93 on Monday. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.48.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, an immunosuppressant used to suppress organ transplant rejection; Vesicare, a treatment for overactive bladder; Harnal/Omnic, a blocking agent to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Funguard/MYCAMIN, a candin-type antifungal agent.

