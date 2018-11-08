Karyopharm Therapeutics’ (KPTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

“We base our $30 price target on probability-adjusted revenue forecasts for selinexor. We use a net present value of our revenue forecast through 2026, apply a 50% probability of success (POS) for selinexor in penta- refractory multiple myeloma, a 35% POS for selinexor in combination treatment for multiple myeloma, and a 25% POS for selinexor in DLBCL. We use a 4x P/S multiple and estimated YE18 fully diluted net cash of $2.09/ share. Our P/S multiple of 4x is in-line with Karyopharm’s peers that range between 2-5x.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

KPTI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 74,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,773. The firm has a market cap of $679.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 723,288 shares of company stock valued at $14,574,480. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,343,000. Sandia Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

