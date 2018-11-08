KB Home (KBH) Receives $30.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 272,818 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $6,381,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,145,502.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 100,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $2,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,291,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in KB Home by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,047,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,784,000 after acquiring an additional 109,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 953,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,056,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 796,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 169,405 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. 131,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,241. KB Home has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

