Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Keane Group in a report issued on Sunday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Keane Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRAC. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Keane Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keane Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on Keane Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of FRAC stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Keane Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $558.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Keane Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Keane Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keane Group by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Keane Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Keane Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

