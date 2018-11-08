Keith Wayne Ward Sells 4,750 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $318,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Wayne Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, November 1st, Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $282,530.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Keith Wayne Ward sold 14,250 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $813,390.00.

Shares of RETA traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,520. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 3.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 545,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 486,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/keith-wayne-ward-sells-4750-shares-of-reata-pharmaceuticals-inc-reta-stock.html.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.