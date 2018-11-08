Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th.

Kelly Services has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 100,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,205. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $962.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KELYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/kelly-services-inc-kelya-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.