Kendra D. Miller Sells 4,899 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.51. 479,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,118. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,635,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

