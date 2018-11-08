Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutz (DEZ) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEZ. Berenberg Bank set a €8.70 ($10.12) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Commerzbank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. HSBC set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.98 ($10.45).

Get Deutz alerts:

Shares of DEZ stock opened at €6.75 ($7.85) on Thursday. Deutz has a twelve month low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €8.25 ($9.59).

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.