Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (HEI) a €84.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cfra set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.79 ($93.94).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €61.44 ($71.44) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 52-week high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

