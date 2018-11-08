Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Jungheinrich (JUN3) a €31.00 Price Target

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.86 ($40.54).

Shares of Jungheinrich stock opened at €30.12 ($35.02) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 12 month high of €42.94 ($49.93).

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

