Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €119.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €119.00 ($138.37) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RHM. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.87 ($127.75).

RHM opened at €79.40 ($92.33) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 12-month high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

