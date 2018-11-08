KeyCorp Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Nomura lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $988,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,277. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

