KeyCorp Lowers 2U (TWOU) Price Target to $80.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of 2U to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.08.

TWOU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,967. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $840,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 2U by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,809,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 269,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in 2U by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 528,454 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,097,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,723,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 684,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 1,769.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 316,739 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

