KeyCorp Weighs in on Primoris Services Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after purchasing an additional 212,126 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 255,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Primoris Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 725,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $18,226,575.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,946,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,633,778.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,786. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.