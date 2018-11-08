Keyera (KEY) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.40.

TSE KEY traded down C$0.98 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,960. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$29.69 and a 1-year high of C$38.91.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$972.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Michael Andrew Freeman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total value of C$119,136.00.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

