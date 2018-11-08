KickCoin (KICK) Price Down 13.5% This Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. KickCoin has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $436,683.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exmo, YoBit and CoinBene. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00150217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00254573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $668.91 or 0.10288073 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005653 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 571,470,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,281,363 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX, Exmo, HitBTC, Bibox, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

